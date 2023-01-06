Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Concerns for pregnant woman missing in Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
32-year-old pregnant woman Maia Prebble, missing in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

32-year-old pregnant woman Maia Prebble, missing in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued an appeal for information on a missing pregnant woman in Auckland, saying they are concerned for her welfare.

Police made the urgent appeal on Facebook, asking the public to provide information on her whereabouts.

32-year-old Maia Prebble was last seen in South Auckland yesterday, walking on Hospital Road towards Papatoetoe as wild weather lashed the city.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

She was wearing a cream-coloured dress, black knee-high boots and carrying a distinctive bright-green handbag.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information can call police on 111 and quote file number 230105/582

Latest from New Zealand