32-year-old pregnant woman Maia Prebble, missing in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued an appeal for information on a missing pregnant woman in Auckland, saying they are concerned for her welfare.

Police made the urgent appeal on Facebook, asking the public to provide information on her whereabouts.

32-year-old Maia Prebble was last seen in South Auckland yesterday, walking on Hospital Road towards Papatoetoe as wild weather lashed the city.

She was wearing a cream-coloured dress, black knee-high boots and carrying a distinctive bright-green handbag.

Anyone with information can call police on 111 and quote file number 230105/582