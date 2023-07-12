Concerns for missing Kaitaia girl, two days after disappearance

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Mia. Photo / Supplied

There are concerns for a Kaitaia girl who has been missing for two days.

The young girl, known only as Mia in a statement released by police tonight, was last seen at her home on Matthews Avenue on Monday.

She is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket and Red Band Gumboots.

Police and Mia’s family are concerned for her welfare, and are appealing for any information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on her is asked to contact police on 105 referencing file number 230712/6337.



