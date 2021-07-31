Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Concerns as Western Bay pensioner rent soars 40 per cent due to Govt regulation

5 minutes to read
Some Western Bay pensioners are worried about how they will cope with an increase in rent in their council housing. Photo / NZME

Some Western Bay pensioners are worried about how they will cope with an increase in rent in their council housing. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Pensioners already struggling to afford their groceries are among those facing rent increases of up to 40 per cent for Western Bay council flats.

On June 29, Western Bay of Plenty District Council adopted its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.