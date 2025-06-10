“It’s completely out of character for him to not have contact with them for this period of time, and from what we’ve observed we agree with that,” he said.

“We’re really concerned because flatmates haven’t seen him, and inquiries with the university etc, they’re obviously treating it quite seriously as well.”

Gillam said a team of investigators was involved in the search around Palmerston North and Auckland, which Johnson was known to make “off the cuff” trips to.

“Will’s mother is on the way over from Seattle in the States and we’ll have boots on ground to assist her and navigate the police in Palmerston North and all that comes with that. We’ve got support wrapped around her in that respect,” he said

“The family is distraught and treating it really seriously.”

Police said they received a missing person report for Johnson on June 9 and officers were making initial inquiries and gathering information.

Gillam said Johnson drove a 2013 silver Mazda 6, registration MJK496, which was also missing and could provide leads to his whereabouts.

He said anyone with any information should get in touch immediately or call police with the reference number P062813346.

Gillam said he could be reached on 027 299 7603.

Investigators were particularly focused on the timeline between May 30 and June 1 when Johnson was last seen by friends.

– RNZ