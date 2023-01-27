A rāhui is in place on Kāpiti Island after the body was found floating nearby. Photo / David Haxton

Police say it will be “some time” before they confirm the identity of a body found floating near Kāpiti Island on Wednesday.

“The identification process is complex and is expected to take some time,” police said.

Police acknowledged the significant interest in the matter but said they could provide little further comment until the identification process has been completed.

A rāhui is in place for Kāpiti Island for seven days and iwi kaitiaki from Ngāti Toa, Te Atiawa ki Kāpiti and Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga yesterday conducted a blessing.

“On behalf of iwi, Police ask members of the public to respect the rāhui, which prohibits the collection of fish and shellfish around Kāpiti Island during this period.”