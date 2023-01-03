Around 100 dirt bike riders were seen driving recklessly on New Year's Eve. Video / 682marsters_

A video circulating social media shows a large group of around 100 dirt bike riders driving recklessly in Kohimarama, Auckland on New Year’s Eve.

A Police spokesperson said it is possible the riders were from the same group who travelled in Pakuranga the same night, however inquiries to identify those involved are ongoing.

“This is a challenging type of behaviour for Police to deal with at the time due to safety for other road users and the riders themselves.”.

Police say it is incredibly frustrating for them and the public, as the riders have no regard for the safety of others and their behaviour puts lives at risk.

“It is completely unacceptable behaviour,” they said.

“Police regularly follow up to hold those involved to account and either issue them with infringement notices or charge them with driving offences but the message does not seem to be getting through.

“It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration. Anyone riding a bike with an engine capacity above 50cc needs to have a motorbike licence.”

Police are also asking parents and caregivers to take responsibility for the actions of these riders, some of whom are young.

“The last thing we want is to have one of these riders cause a crash and injure or kill a member of the public.”

Police advise members of the public who come across these riders to keep themselves safe and when safe to do so, call police.