An influencer who claimed on Facebook her herbal teas reduce flab and remove tattoos has managed to dodge a telling-off thanks to a slight edit to her post saying it was only an April Fool's joke.

The social media post showed what's been described by the Advertising Standards Authority as an image of a "pale overweight woman in a red one-piece swimsuit next to an image of a slim woman in a red bikini".

The caption on the post stated: "Love getting before & after pics like these!!!!" and explained that the results were achieved in only seven days.

It also claimed the tea "has the ability to put skin elasticity back and remove all cellulite and stubborn unwanted tattoos!!".

The post was so convincing at least one of Lilly's followers went on to buy the tea in the hope of losing weight.

That person has since complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, saying they felt duped - by both the initial post and a subsequent post saying it was an April Fool's joke.

"The transformation was pretty extreme and it influenced me - someone trying to lose weight - to purchase the product," said the follower in their complaint to the ASA.

A second complaint said the post "pushed false claims" about the weight loss tea, and directed people wanting to buy it to a website.

A complaint laid with the Advertising Standards Authority about a tea which could "reduce flab and remove tattoos" has been settled after it was revealed as an April Fool's Day joke. Photo / 123RF

The person who bought the tea said their complaint was based on not only what was being claimed, but on the revelation it was made on April 1 - April Fool's Day.

"Today I learned that it was an April Fools post, however she was still selling her own weight loss product with misleading / false claims and it was clearly labelled #AD.

"I bought the product as I'm trying to lose weight and I feel ripped off today, with others who have commented on the post feeling a little upset or disappointed."

Lilly response to those comments "Since when did April Fools only last till midday?" further left the follower feeling "very unhappy and feeling stupid".

The authority's complaints board decided to explore if the post was misleading and whether the Advertising Standards Code had been breached.

Sera Lilly in 2016. Photo / NZME

The standards authority said in its decision that as part of the self-regulatory process, advertisers and media had the option of amending or removing advertising to comply with the advertising codes.

Lilly's amendment to the advertisement, to include the wording, "Edit: it's clearly an April fool's Joke!! Hahaha", made it clear the post was an April Fool's joke, the decision said.

"Given the advertiser's co-operative engagement with the process and the self-regulatory action taken in amending the advertisement, the chair said it would serve no further purpose to place the matter before the complaints board."

The board considered the matter settled.

It's not the first time a tea she has promoted has made headlines. Lilly's cleanse teatox tea was pulled from her online store after an investigation by Consumer NZ in 2020 into the contents of detox teas sold by a range of companies. The teas were said to contain senna leaf herb, which is a pharmacy-only medicine.

Open Justice has made several attempts to reach Lilly and a company representative for comment.