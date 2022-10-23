The Company of the Sacred Sword rode into Rissington campground Omatua for a weekend of feisty fun.

From all across the kingdom of Aotearoa rode men, women and children to the village of Rissington to compete in medieval and ancient traditions, and feast.

The National Association of Ancient and Medieval Art held its annual gathering at the Rissington campground, Omatua, over the long weekend from Friday October 21 to Monday October 24.

Allyson Henderson, warrior princess at NAAMA's 2022 gathering over the long weekend at the Rissington campground, Omatua. Photo / Paul Taylor

The venue is the home of Hawke's Bay's own Company of the Sacred Sword, founded in 1984 and the country's longest continually-running medieval club.

Julie Joule, self-described "head-chef and bottle washer" from the Company of the Scared Sword, estimated about eight clubs and various individuals gathered for a total of about 120 people from as far away as Blenheim and Whangārei taking part in a variety of competitions and feasting.

Kathryn Lonergan, left, Tori Hessle, and Debbie Gregory at NAAMA's 2022 gathering at the Rissington campground, Omatua, on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the event was not just about fighting with medieval weapons and there were competitions for crafting leather shoes, tunics, cloaks and authentic embroidery, as well as making shields, swords and knives.

There were also archery competitions, brewing competitions and lots of feasting culminating in the main feast on Sunday evening.

The Hawke's Bay-based Company of the Sacred Sword hosted NAAMA's 2022 gathering, which involved about eight clubs and about 120 people. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Lots of people volunteer to be judges for the brewing competition and they're always disappointed there are just three judges, we don't have a panel of 12," Joule said.

"[The feast] includes homemade cheeses this year, as well as venison, roast and stews, goat and chicken, brandy and cream and lots of things."