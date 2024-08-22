Community newsletter column sparks $7K council investigation

The issue began on September 15 last year when Horrell wrote to Greber expressing concern his column in the community newsletter Western Wanderer was factually incorrect and contradicted parts of what she had written in the same edition.

Three days later, Greber replied asking the board to address his concerns, which included privacy because Horrell’s reply had come from a shared personal email address.

Greber said the board had likely overstepped the council’s code of conduct and requested acknowledgement that “the accusations you have made are unjustified and untrue”.

But Greber didn’t get his wish, because Horrell never sent that email to the other board members.

After this oversight was raised with her, Horrell immediately apologised to Greber for the error but doubled down on concerns that his report was negative, disparaging and inaccurate.

The complainant then took up the issue with the council, resulting in the organisation’s executive committee holding in December its first of four meetings.

In March, Horrell told the executive committee she felt responsible and was willing to apologise on behalf of the board for causing offence, while making it clear the board still stood behind its response.

With the committee deeming the board’s response insufficient for an apology, a formal investigation was launched using Sue Wells & Associates.

The investigation has cost more than $7700 to date.

Director Sue Wells conducted interviews in Tūātapere over two days in May and found the relationship between the board and the complainant had broken down, with “entrenched positions from all parties”.

Wells said the issue boiled down to the board writing an “unprofessional” email after months of frustration.

“This did not happen in isolation, and tension had been building for months before the email was sent.

“One of the board members indicates that they had asked council for help three times but that it had not been forthcoming.”

Wells said although the matter might seem small, getting told off by the community board was “no small thing”.

She found the board had breached the code of conduct and she made a series of recommendations.

Those included further training, reviewing the decision-making process, making members aware of information-sharing requirements, reviewing email addresses, reviewing support offered to boards and amending the code of conduct to make it clearer.

On Monday, the council will meet to determine if it believes a breach has occurred.

The executive committee has endorsed many of Wells’ suggestions and believes no further action should be taken against the board members.

Horrell was contacted by Local Democracy Reporting but did not wish to comment.