Committee of MPs met to discuss trespass exemption for ex-parliamentarians

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has spoken to the Speaker over the trespassing of Winston Peters. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Parliamentary Service Commission met to consider whether former MPs seen among protesters in Wellington should be excluded from a trespass notice, with only the Act Party supporting the exemption.

So far, former deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and former National Party MP Matt King have received trespass orders after the anti-mandate protest on Parliament Grounds earlier this year.

Earlier today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she hoped the commission would come to a decision on whether former MPs should be treated the same as other protest attendees when it came to trespass or not.

Former National MP Matt King joined the protest at Parliament earlier this year. Photo / George Heard

The commission - a committee with MPs from all political parties - met to discuss how it should be dealt with.

This evening in a tweet, Speaker Trevor Mallard revealed only the Act Party supported an exemption.

The Parliamentary Service Commission met today to consider the narrow question of whether former MPs should be exempted from the general policy that resulted in trespass orders being issued to those identified as trespassing during recent protests at parliament. 1/2 — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) May 3, 2022

Peters, the NZ First Party leader, received his trespass notice today after a brief visit to the protest with former NZ First MP Darroch Ball on February 22.

He hit out at the Speaker's decision to serve him with the notice, saying he intended to get legal advice.

He accused Mallard of dictatorial behaviour in line with a "banana republic".

Winston Peters was spotted mong protesters during day 15 of the Covid-19 convoy protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

King, who has launched the new party DemocracyNZ, attended the protest on several days, has also been issued with a notice.

Former MPs retain some access rights after they leave Parliament and both Peters and King have said they intend to stand in the 2023 election.

The trespass notices ban them from entering Parliament's grounds for two years. Other former MPs seen at the protest included former Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox and former Act MP Stephen Franks. It is not known if they have been sent notices yet.

Although Parliamentary security had been making the decisions on who to trespass and issuing the notices, Ardern said it was ultimately Mallard's decision.

Earlier today, Act leader David Seymour said Mallard was being irresponsible and petty.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went on a walkabout to inspect the protest aftermath with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Trevor Mallard doesn't take responsibility when he turns on the sprinklers. Now he won't take responsibility for this. It's always someone else's fault."

Seymour said the Labour Party had been protecting Mallard for a long time.

"He's now got a laundry list of misdemeanours and misbehaviours that always seem to end up costing the taxpayer, as I predict this will."

Seymour said the trespass decision would lead to expensive court cases which would drain public money.

"Trevor Mallard's petulance and pettiness seems to be at the heart of so much drama."