Commerce Commission files proceedings against Vector for excessive electricity outages

The proceedings have been filed in the Auckland High Court. Photo / Michael Craig

Proceedings have been filed against Vector for excessive electricity outages in the Auckland region.

The Commerce Commission filed the civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against the electricity lines company for failing to meet minimum reliability requirements for four consecutive years, a statement from the Commission said.

Vector supplies electricity to more than half a million homes and businesses in the greater Auckland region.

The commission is seeking financial penalties from Vector for failing to meet its network quality standards. These standards required Vector to stay within an annual reliability limit in two out of every three years, the commission said.

"Vector has co-operated with the commission's investigation and confirmed it will not challenge the proceedings."

Until court proceedings are completed, the commission said they are unable to make further comment.

As a regulated business, Vector must comply with the Commerce Commission's regulations regarding its revenue and service standards.

Service quality is measured by the average duration and frequency of electricity outages.

The average frequency and duration of outages is reported annually, with results assessed against annual reliability limits.