Gavin Cook fencing on a farm in Pātoka. Photo / Warren Buckland

Commence the Re-Fence is an initiative set up after Cyclone Gabrielle to help farmers with free fencing - and it will now give away the two tractors that have been crucial in helping farmers get their properties secure.

The two tractors were generously donated by Stevenson and Taylor a tractor and heavy machinery company in Waipukurau, and have been managed by JK Fencing and Construction owner John Kilmister.

The machines have been working on farms providing three days of free fencing of boundary fences on affected farms, lifestyle blocks and orchards across Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

The tractors given away will still be used in the work carried out by Commence the Re-Fence, which will continue until March 24 when the nominees will be revealed.

Kilmister said it would be a hard decision as the two winners will be chosen based on circumstance rather than through a draw.

Commence the Re-Fence received additional funding from Federated Farmers which will enable the materials and work to be provided free of charge, whereas previously farmers had to supply the materials.

Kilmister said the work his team has carried out would have come at a great cost for farmers and some wouldn’t have been able to afford it after many saw their livelihoods devastated.

“It can be upwards of $10,000, $11,000 $12,000 worth of fencing they are getting done for free,” Kilmister said.

Commence the Re-Fence is now able to provide materials and do the work for cylone-affected farmers. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said the decision to donate the tractors was very generous and would be a “cost that farmers don’t have to wear”.

The two tractors up for grabs are a Case IH and a New Holland, and the post rammers will be sold separately at a reduced price.

Kilmister said “It’s huge” to be able to give away two tractors - and he has even nominated someone himself who he believes is deserving to win.

“We have done jobs for people who are still living in caravans and sheds so it’s pretty rewarding for my business and the guys that work for me to go along and help out. To make that little bit of difference,” he said.

Pātoka farmers Sally and Nathan Newall have recently had the tractor and team on their farm carrying out repairs and said they are hugely grateful for Commence the Re-Fence, as they have had a relentless workload post-cyclone.

“We have a long way to go, like so many other people affected by the cyclone, but help like this is an amazingly positive boost for us,” Sally Newall said.

Nominations are open and the form can be found at commencetherefence.co.nz for anyone to recommend a farmer who could use the boost after the cyclone.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.