Mackenzie Cassie GMC Green's Shannon Williams is watched intently by PGG Ngatapa's Mackenzie Cassie in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game in May. Williams scored four goals in GMC's 8-0 whitewash of LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea on Saturday.� Photo / Paul Rickard
YMP A remain unbeaten in the 2024 Poverty Bay men’s club hockey competition after a comeback 6-4 victory in an intense showdown with Gisborne Boys’ High First XI on Saturday night.
The defending champions were stung by two quick goals from the students in the first quarter on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.
An upset looked on the cards, but YMP regrouped, upped the intensity and powered back with six goals - a mixture of teamwork and individual brilliance - to underline their No 1 status as the business end of the season approaches.
GBHS were well down, but far from out, and showed plenty of spirit in the final quarter to score twice and send a signal to YMP that they will need to maintain their high standard.
Both teams turned on an entertaining affair in the wet conditions - 10 goals a testament to that.
His stellar performance propelled LPSC to a crucial win, lifting them to second place on the table.
LPSC Resene Masters celebrated their first victory of the 2024 season - 1-0 over arch-rivals YMP B.
The match was played on a soaked turf, with only the middle section being playable.
YMP B dominated the first two quarters but as the turf dried, the Masters found their feet, ultimately securing the decisive goal and victory.
YMP A women continued their flawless run this season with a convincing 5-0 victory against PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.
The A-Team came out firing on all cylinders, putting on an attacking clinic in the first half that yielded a flurry of goals.
Leading the goal-scoring charge was Brooke Willock, who bagged a brace to help power her side towards victory.
Ngātapa showed great resilience in the second half. A series of penalty corners put them under intense pressure, but their defence held firm.
Gisborne Denture Centre GMC Green had a resounding 8-0 victory over LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea in a match dominated by the brilliance of Shannon Williams, who stole the show with a four-goal haul.
GMC asserted their control from the outset, navigating the challenging pitch conditions with skill and composure.