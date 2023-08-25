Mother describes motel terror as Epsom homicide investigation continues, why the Mama Hooch rapists won’t likely be let out early and councillors react to Auckland’s $2-billion flood recovery package. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t put away the scarves and beanies yet as cold and wet weather looks set to return over the weekend.

The country has been sitting under a ridge of high pressure over the past week that has brought stable conditions, clear skies, and cold nights.

However, a series of cold fronts will move on to the South Island from tomorrow afternoon, bringing rain and colder temperatures.

High pressure has been the big player this week across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Here's what we've got going on for Friday and into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/oihwmlosmk — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2023

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said these fronts will be followed by a showery southwest flow.

“We should experience significantly cooler temperatures than we have been having.”

The fronts will be making their way on to the North Island on Sunday and will be weakening as they move North.

“We should expect rain for the south of the South Island - Otago, Southland - it’s going to be typical winter weather,” said Wotherspoon.

“It’s not extreme enough to warrant any weather warnings or watches.”

Tomorrow, North Island residents should experience similar weather as the past few days, but showers are expected to develop on Sunday.

“On Monday, the front will move away but we will stuck in the showery southwesterly flow.”

Wotherspoon said there is expected to be a marked difference between daytime temperatures in the South Island before and after the cold southwesterly front moves in.

“Daytime highs between 13 to 17 degrees on Saturday,” said Wotherspoon, “but between 8 and 15 degrees in the northern parts like Nelson.”

“Invercargill will go from a daytime high of 14 on Saturday to 8 on Sunday.”























