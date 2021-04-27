Cold nights, but Hawke's Bay's end-of-school-holiday weather to remain 'mostly dry'

A paddle of ducks make the most of a cool autumn morning at Cornwall Park, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Colder than average overnight temperatures are bringing the autumn chill to Hawke's Bay, but there's warmth at the end of the tunnel.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said southerlies across the region over the past few days were expected to die out on Wednesday night.

"Wednesday will have the coldest night this week, dropping to 5 degrees Celsius in Napier and 4C in Hastings. The week ahead is looking mostly dry and relatively fine," McInnes said.

McInnes said conditions would be mostly fine for the rest of the school holidays, but Napier and Hastings could expect a "couple" of millimetres of rain on Saturday.

"The potential for any rainfall is limited to the odd shower towards the end of Friday, start of the weekend.

"Saturday is expected to be showery throughout the day as a southerly passes through."

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the high teens to early 20s, about average for this time of the year, he said.

The expected high on Thursday for Hastings is 18C, with an overnight low of 5C, and for Napier the expected high is 19C with an overnight low of 7C.

On Friday Napier can expect a high of 22C, and an overnight low of 11C, and Hastings is expected to have a high of 21C and a low of 10C.