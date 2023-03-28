Cold blast brings snow to ranges in Hawke’s Bay, strong winds forecast

Snow on the Ruahine Range southwest of Hastings on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Snow on the Ruahine Range southwest of Hastings on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

The first snowfall for 2023 has arrived in Hawke’s Bay dusting the Kaweka and Ruahine ranges and marking a turn in the seasons.

Residents across the Bay woke to a chilly morning on Wednesday with MetService reporting temperatures around 7C in main centres Napier and Hastings during the early morning.

The snow-clad Kaweka and Ruahine ranges made for a picture-perfect view for commuters and many residents.

Snow on the Kaweka Range on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService is forecasting a cold southerly outbreak this week. “It is set to bring cold temperatures, rain and the first noteworthy snowfalls of the year to Aotearoa New Zealand,” a statement read.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Tararua district and Hawke’s Bay, south of Napier, from noon Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.

“Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, mainly near the coast.”

Meanwhile, daylight saving is set to end at 2am on Sunday, with clocks going back one hour.







