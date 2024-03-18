Eddie Bruce is worried about what the future holds after receiving one year’s driver's licence validity rather than two. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Eddie Bruce is worried about what the future holds after receiving one year’s driver's licence validity rather than two. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Cognitive testing for senior drivers has “changed our lives overnight”, says a Western Bay of Plenty resident.

Eddie Bruce, 80, of Tanners Point, was asked to do a cognitive assessment at Katikati Medical Centre in January when he renewed his driver’s licence.

After the usual medical checks, he went on to fail two of the cognitive tests, and that meant he only received a one-year licence validity, instead of two.

Drivers must get a medical certificate to renew their licence at the ages of 75 and 80 and then every two years after that. Bruce said he was floored to hear he had not passed the test.

Late last year Katikati Medical Centre introduced a cognitive element when assessing the fitness to drive of those aged 79-plus.

Eddie was given a SIMARD MD test ( S creen for the I dentification of Cognitively Impaired M edically A t- R isk D rivers, a M odification of the D emTect). The screening involved tasks in word memory, number conversion and verbal fluency. Bruce’s doctor withheld the certificate and he returned for a retest, which was the Mini ACE (Mini- A ddenbrooke’s C ognitive E xamination)— a test that evaluates orientation, memory, language and visuospatial function.

Bruce said unless people were prepared beforehand and knew what the tests involved, it was a bit of a surprise.

David Speirs, the NZTA director of regional relationships Bay of Plenty/Waikato, said it was up to individual medical centres how they managed the process. They relied on medical professionals to assess whether an individual was medically fit to drive.

Katikati Medical Centre’s Dr Vicky Jones said using a cognitive test as part of the process was not unique to the centre.

“The result itself is not a pass or fail, but indicates whether a person is likely to pass or fail an on-road assessment.

“Occasionally, patients are deemed unfit to drive after this assessment or are able to drive with certain conditions. More frequently, next steps include further cognitive tests, an on-road road safety test or occupational therapist-led full assessment.’’

She said as agents for NZTA they must act in the best interests of public safety.

“We understand that this may conflict with the hopes of the person in front of us and that a lost licence can be devastating. But we remind our community that driving is a privilege and not a right.”

Bruce and his wife Mavis rely on him to drive for all their needs. Mavis can no longer drive because she has an issue with her eyes.

“This is going to be a real issue for us.

“Not to sound like sour grapes, but at our stage of life what are we supposed to do, get people to come and pick us up each time? When realistically, I don’t believe my driving is impaired at all.”

Bruce said an on-the-road driving test would be preferable and should be the final word on whether people get their certificate, not a memory test.

Speirs said a low cognitive score was one of many reasons a doctor requested a driving test.

‘’A low cognitive score does not necessarily mean a person is unsafe to drive.

‘’If an occupational therapy driving assessment or on-road safety test is completed to a satisfactory standard, a licence is usually renewed.’’

Speirs said if a GP had indicated one year’s validity then after one year, that person would complete another medical to see if there was any further deterioration.

‘’If he remains fit to drive the licence will remain current.’’

