Coatesville fire: Emergency services responding to blaze

The fire was in the rural community of Coatesville, 30km north-west of Auckland.

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Coatesville, north of Auckland, this morning.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in Mahoenui Valley Rd.

A Coatesville resident said the building on fire is home to a young family, including three children.

There is also a man and another child living in a separate, minor dwelling on the property.

It remains unclear which property is on fire.

The woman was shocked to hear news of the fire and said she heard the sirens go past her house about 6.45am today.

Two fire crews from Silverdale and East Coast Bays were called to the fire at 6.27am.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said fire investigators were at the scene and the fire service was now providing support to Police and St John.

"When we arrived it didn't take us long to extinguish the fire," Nicholson said.

A police media spokesperson said police had only just arrived on the scene and confirmed they were now the lead agency.

St John treated and assessed one patient in a minor condition, a St John spokesperson said. No one required transport to hospital.