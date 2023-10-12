Motiti Island. Photo / NZME

Two jetskiers have been rescued off the Bay of Plenty coast after spending hours in the water.

Coastguard Maketū volunteers were sent to Mōtiti Island on Wednesday night to rescue the two jetskiers following a capsize, Coastguard NZ said in a statement.

Six volunteers responded to the incident just before 5.30pm, reaching the scene in 25 minutes. They were helped by local knowledge of the area and subsequently a mobile locate ping from police, the statement said.

Two people wearing lifejackets were found holding on to their sinking jetski near a rocky reef in the cold water.

They had been in contact with police

Due to the difficult extraction point, volunteers developed a plan, throwing several buoys to bring them closer to the rescue vessel, Eastpack Rescue.

The jetskiers rescued on Wednesday.

Volunteers brought the pair onboard, “with one very hypothermic and requiring immediate assistance”, Coastguard NZ said.

An ambulance and first responders were requested to meet the rescuees at the jetty, with Eastpack Rescue arriving back to shore just after 6.20pm.

One person was taken to hospital by Hato Hone St John and was discharged on Thursday.

The course Coastguard Maketu took to the rescue.

Coastguard Maketū president Shane Beech said he was proud of the efforts of volunteers who responded to a situation where time was critical.

“At this time of year, the water is still pretty cold along the Bay of Plenty coast,” Beech said.

“We’re delighted that they were wearing lifejackets enabling them to raise the alarm and keep themselves calm throughout this ordeal.”

As the long Labour Weekend approached, Coastguard reminded all water users to wear lifejackets, carry two forms of waterproof communications, check the weather conditions and log a trip report before heading out.