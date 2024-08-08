Urgent coastal protection work is needed in Hawke’s Bay after a long-awaited strategy detailed how to protect homes from coastal erosion and inundation.
It’s been 10 years in the making, but the report is finally finished and lays out what action needs to be taken along the coastline from Tangoio to Clifton.
- “Trigger points” for needing action have already been passed in the four areas of Haumoana, Te Awanga, Westshore and Bay View and “urgent risk mitigation” is needed “as soon as possible”.
- The cost of capital works for these four areas could be more than $34.2 million.
- It recommends 70% of the cost is paid by homeowners in the affected areas, 25% by district ratepayers, and 5% by the entire region.
- One option for Haumoana, where homes are falling into the ocean, is for three groynes.
- Westshore and Bay View need more “gravel nourishment”, to build up the beaches.
- The strategy suggests extending the existing Tukituki groyne, or creating four new groynes, plus more gravel.
To get to this point, a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council committee has been investigating the situation and how to improve it, as many homes in the coastal region have been slipping into the sea for decades.