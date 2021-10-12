Coastal areas to be slammed by 6m swells as gale-force winds blast Wellington

Swells have tossed rocks up on a road on Wellington's south coast. Photo / Wellington City Council

People living along Wellington's coast should batten down the hatches as gale-force winds bring large swells to the capital.

MetService has placed a heavy swell warning along the south coast of Wellington, with high winds expected to drive waves as high as 6 metres this afternoon.

The massive waves have brought debris up on the road, and there could be flooding.

Photos posted by Wellington City Council show rocks from the seawall scattered across the road as waves crash against the shore.

Moa Pt Rd has temporarily been closed as the Council cleans debris.

Jeremy Holmes, the regional manager of Wellington's civil defence emergency management group, told the Herald the swells will continue through until 3am on Thursday.

"We're already seeing some debris and that is expected to increase as high tide approaches at 11.30am and we're expecting larger waves around high tide this evening as well."

He says the waves alone would not normally merit a warning – but the gale-force winds will push them higher than initially forecast.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch through the Wellington region, saying southerly winds could reach gale force throughout the afternoon.

Holmes is asking people along the south coast to keep an eye on the warnings to make sure they're not blindsided by bad weather – and if the waves start pushing on to the road, people should stay away.

"They can contain debris and that, of course, can be hazardous."