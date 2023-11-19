Coalition talks drag on, Chris Hipkins makes a subtle dig and calls for favourite getaway spot to be off limits in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis has reaffirmed the incoming Government will deliver a mini-Budget before Christmas but has stressed the emphasis on the word “mini”.

National leader Christopher Luxon again failed to conclude negotiations to form the new Government over the weekend, with talks now dragging into the new week.

Luxon has said National, Act, and NZ First were still yet to have conversations about ministerial positions, meaning an agreement could still be days away.

Asked on Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings whether the new Government would be in place by the end of this week, Willis said they had never set a deadline but they were keen to get stuck in.

“There is a real desire from everyone involved to get to work on implementing our manifestos, to get to work on steering this country in a better direction, so I’m pretty keen to be at my desk doing that work.”

Willis did not think there should be a time limit on negotiations because that could lead to “all sorts of other problems”.

Asked whether there would still be a mini-Budget before Christmas, Willis said there would be.

“Emphasis on the word ‘mini’,” she added.

Willis said there have been compromises on all sides of the coalition negotiations and trade-offs have been made.

“We are making compromises but we’re doing that in a way that we think is consistent with the broad mandate we’ve been given by New Zealanders and by and large, the people we’re negotiating with are being reasonable about that.

“They understand that no one will thank them if they’re seen to hold the country to ransom with less than 10 per cent of the vote.

“No one wants the tail wagging the dog. No one wants a situation where a smaller party is dictating the direction of the country or the way it’s governed.”

Willis said she has not been involved in any discussions about ministerial portfolios and who does what - that was for the party leaders to consider.

She has been clear she wants to be in the finance role.

“I think reducing the cost of living and strengthening the management of this economy is critical and that’s a job I can lead.

“It’s not about me or my ego. If you go into politics thinking: ‘What can I get? Who can I be?’, you shouldn’t be there because it‘s not about us as individuals, it’s about the country we are here to serve.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.