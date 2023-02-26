Closed detour through Waipū and Mangawhai should reopen on Friday

A washout at Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, the detour the bypass SH1 at Brynderwyns, is expected to be repaired by Friday - restoring one lane in each direction for light vehicles. Photo / Civil Defence Northland

A washout at Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, the detour the bypass SH1 at Brynderwyns, is expected to be repaired by Friday - restoring one lane in each direction for light vehicles. Photo / Civil Defence Northland

The detour through Waipū and Mangawhai to bypass the State Highway One blockage at Brynderwyns could have both lanes reopened on Friday, but heavy trucks will still have to use the SH12/SH14 detour.

The road was the main detour around the Brynderwyns - which was blocked due to slips caused by heavy rain earlier this year - but was closed on Friday due to numerous slips and floods caused by the 370mm of rain on the area in 24 hours.

Cove Rd from Mangawhai to Waipū is not currently available as a detour route due to the Langs Beach bridge being closed. It remains open at either end but cannot be used as a through road, the latest roading update from Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Graeme MacDonald said.

The Langs Beach bridge has been assessed by a structural engineer and while there is no damage to the bridge structure, the abutments have been washed out and contractors are working on backfilling these. Pedestrians also advised to not use it due to risk of pavement collapse. A slip near King Rd on the Mangawhai side will be cleared once Northpower has completed relocation of a high-voltage power line.





The SH1 detour through Waipū and Mangawhai is closed after Friday’s deluge dumped 370mm of rain on the area, but authorities hope to have it reopened by Friday.

Access between Waipū and Mangawhai is expected to re-open from Monday evening with the completion of partial restoration works on the bridge at Langs Beach. However, at this stage, the likely date for full reopening of the official SH1 Brynderwyn detour route for light vehicles through Mangawhai and Waipū is Friday. When it does reopen, the restriction to prevent use by truck and trailer units, as directed by the Northland CDEM, will remain and will continue to be supported by Police patrols.

Authorities in Northland are advising travellers to stay up-to-date and amend their plans if necessary as key local roads damaged in Friday’s heavy rain around Mangawhai and surrounding areas will remain closed until midweek and in some cases, longer.

“Friday’s downpours over Mangawhai and the surrounding area have caused significant damage and despite the contractors giving it their all over the weekend, the options are still quite limited,” MacDonald said.

“We know there are many people who live and work around the Mangawhai and surrounding area whose normal routes will not be available, as well as the freight industry and visitors to our region. By midweek, we expect to have a better set of options around this area; however, it will be Friday before the full reopening of the official SH1 Brynderwyn detour route for light vehicles through Mangawhai and Waipū. Until then, unfortunately, all parties are going to have to continue to compromise. The damage to those roads has been significant and we appreciate all the work that’s been put in over the weekend, including the restoration of SH1 at Topuni by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Northland overnight by Saturday morning.”

Meanwhile, state highway access in and out of Northland while SH1 Brynderwyns remains closed to all traffic and the detour routes for all traffic between Auckland and Northland are SH12/14 via Dargaville - recommended route for all heavy traffic - and Paparoa/Oakleigh Rd for lighter vehicles. A temporary 70km/h speed limit is in place on the road.

Access in and out of Mangawhai is for local residents/workers and local freight deliveries only - Mangawhai Rd off SH1 near Te Hana is the only access point into Mangawhai today. There is still one single-lane section of this road past an underslip and there are concerns about further deterioration of this.

Kaipara District Council and roading partner the Northland Transportation Alliance is asking that only local traffic - people who live or work in Mangawhai - and local freight deliveries use this route to get in and out of Mangawhai.

Other through-routes (unsealed local roads) between Kaipara and Whangārei districts are also restricted or closed. Waipū Gorge Rd is closed due to a slip during Cyclone Gabrielle - Finlayson Brook Rd is closed by a dropout/underslip.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd remains closed near Hilltop Rd intersection due to a major underslip. Excavation works are continuing there today, with the current expectation this may open midweek, with two lanes unsealed. Devich Rd remains closed at the bridge due to safety risk. Access is available out both ends.



