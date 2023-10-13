Te Kura o Pakipaki School students (from left) Lehvyl Faletau, Levi Taylor, Awatea Peakman, and Piper Povey next to the new carvings off SH2. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Kura o Pakipaki School students (from left) Lehvyl Faletau, Levi Taylor, Awatea Peakman, and Piper Povey next to the new carvings off SH2. Photo / Paul Taylor

Six new pou whenua carvings have been unveiled alongside a major highway south of Hastings.

Pou whenua are Māori carved wooden posts and half a dozen were unveiled on Thursday alongside State Highway 2 at Pakipaki, outside Te Kura o Pakipaki School.

They stand up to 5m high and mark the conclusion of road improvements outside the school.

The new landmark south of Hastings. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi senior project manager Jacob Laird said the pou whenua were a fitting landmark at the southern end of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, and the project was a partnership between mana whenua, the Pakipaki community and Waka Kotahi.

The carvings were created by Frank Wainohu, who has spent the past year carving the pou whenua, which represent the four seasons and the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water.

“Creating these pou whenua has been extra close to my heart as a Pakipaki local.

Te Kura o Pakipaki principal Jessie Munro and carver Frank Wainohu next to the new landmark. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“I can’t wait to see these pou whenua every day, standing proudly, watching over the Pakipaki community and safely guiding road users through the area.”

Te Kura o Pakipaki School principal Jessie Munro said it was exciting to have the carvings in place.

“They will hopefully be here for generations to come.”



