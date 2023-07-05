Arconnehi 'Aki' Paipper, of Kohupatiki Marae, died aged 80 on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Prominent community and environmental advocate Arconnehi Paipper died aged 80 on Tuesday.

Paipper, or “Aki” as many knew her, was known for her work protecting and fighting for the environment, in particular the awa of her childhood - Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira.

Paipper tirelessly spearheaded Operation Patiki ki Kohupatiki Marae and pushed to restore the traditional Māori name to what was formerly known officially as Clive River.

She was finally successful only a month ago in realising her long-held goal, with official recognition of Te Awa o Mokotūāraro as the rightful name by the New Zealand Geographic Board, Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa.

She spent 43 years in the US and Canada working with Tourism NZ under PATA – the Pacific Area Travel Association.

She formed Operation Patiki after she returned home to Aotearoa in 2008 and since then the group has worked with local councils and the community to restore the riparian environment.

Paipper served the arts too, working as a trustee of Ngā Toi Hawke’s Bay which advocates and works to support the growth and development of art in Hawke’s Bay.

Whānau shared the news of her death through social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“Her love for her whānau, hapū and community matched only by her passion for te taiao. A tireless and eloquent advocate, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her,” a post said.

“Aunty Aki will be taken onto Kohupātiki Marae Wednesday, July 5, at 9am. That evening at 6pm, the whānau invite you all to share your thoughts, experiences and prayers in preparation for her final service on Thursday 6 July 2023 at 1pm, Kohupātiki Marae, Clive, Hawke’s Bay.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz