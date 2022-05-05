Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Climate change, floods, rising seas will affect insurance, house prices

10 minutes to read
The NZ SeaRise research programme explain vertical land movement and sea level rise. Video / GNS Science

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

Updated projections have just changed what we know about New Zealand's risk from rising seas – and for most parts of the country, the news isn't good. Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at three big

