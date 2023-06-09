A weekend of clear and warm weather is expected for the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

A weekend of clear and warm weather is expected for the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

A recent spell of fine weather in Whanganui is expected to continue into the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said a weekend of calm, relatively warm and uneventful weather was expected.

“It looks like it’s going to be a sunny weekend, sunny, clear skies and not too bad temperature-wise,” he said.

Clear skies and low winds were expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

With this would come daytime high temperatures between 15C and 17C while overnight temperatures would drop to as low as between 7C and 5C.

He said the average for high temperatures in the region for June was 14C so temperatures were slightly higher than normal.

“The sunshine around and stagnant air mass at the moment align for these warmer temperatures.”

However, average overnight lows for the month were 5C so anything within 2C of this mark would be considered normal.

“It’s slightly warmer than it would normally be during the day but at night temperatures are pretty much bang on,” he said.



