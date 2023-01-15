Sparks in the park will celebrate it's 40th anniversary on January 21 at North Hagley Park. Photo / Supplied

Classical music lovers are set to celebrate 40 years of Christchurch’s Classical Sparks concert on January 21 at North Hagley Park, one of the biggest free concerts of the year.

A cornerstone of the Christchurch City Council free summer events since 1983, the popular outdoor event has survived the share market crash of 87′, Christchurch earthquakes, and the mosque attacks.

This summer’s 40th-anniversary concert is expected to be as popular as ever and manager of the Christchurch City Council Events and Arts, Lucy Blackmore, says it is a “great milestone”.

“The concert has changed and evolved over time but it’s always been a crowd-pleaser and a fixture in Christchurch’s social calendar.”

The council introduced Sparks the same year as its public New Year’s Eve celebrations and uses fireworks professionals who have provided the grand finale fireworks display since 1983.

“There’s something for everyone at Sparks. We work closely with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra to work out a really fun, engaging programme.”

Other free events over the summer include Summer Sundays of jazz, classic rock, country and dub, Howzat! Summer Theatre cramming 200 years of Kiwi cricketing history into 80 minutes and the annual kite day at New Brighton Beach.

The top attraction is Sparks 2023 and the fireworks that will thunder into the night at the end of the concert heralding another sensational summer symphony and iconic concert in the park.

“People love a fireworks display,” said Blackmore. “This year the fireworks will be set to a Queen medley.”

Make sure you take a comfortable chair and picnic, there will be plenty of food outlets on site and no dogs are allowed

Sparks 2023

When - January 21, 2023

Time - 6.30 pm - 9.30 pm

Where - North Hagley Park

Summer Sundays will feature dub, country, jazz, and classic rock on the Archery Lawn in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. Photo / Supplied

Summer Sundays

Summer Sundays are back with four free concerts featuring jazz, classic rock, country and dub.

A crowd of 3000 is expected at each of the four concerts held on the Archery Lawn in the Botanic Gardens near the Canterbury Museum.

“It’s a great treat to see some of Ōtautahi’s best performers playing for free in such a great venue,” said Blackmore.

Just bring your outdoor chairs, picnic and drinks for an afternoon of great entertainment featuring some of Christchurch’s finest musicians.

Jan 29: Jazz on the Lawn

Feb 5: Classic Rock Sessions

Feb 12: Country Vibes

Feb 19: Dub Days

Summer Theatre's' Howzat!' will have you laughing out loud with all the highlights of the Black Caps over the last 200 years. Photo / Supplied

Summer Theatre - Howzat!

Playwright Anthony Harper is back with Howzat!, a sporting comedy showcasing the game of summer cricket.

The complete history of Kiwi cricket will play out on the Harper Lawn in the Botanic Gardens giving spectators a 200-year history of New Zealand cricket in just an 80-minute inning.

“This is an all-new, locally produced production so everything will be a surprise,” says Blackmore.

“The show is packed with songs, jokes, and the complete history of Kiwi cricket.”

Make sure you take a sense of humour and a deck chair and some ‘tea’ snacks to lap up the bounces, straight drives, and googlies.

Performance times Jan 26 - Feb 12, 2023

Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays 6.30pm

Weekends and Waitangi Day 2pm and 6.30pm

Kites will be flying high and colour the sky at the annual kite day at New Brighton. Photo / Supplied

Kite Day

Always a favourite out at the beach in the roaring easterly the much-loved Kite Day is back in February.

Families and children will again be able to fly their favourite kites at New Brighton Pier and take on the monster kites that will be on display filling the sky.

The free event will include sandcastles and games but no dogs are allowed.

When - February 4, 2023

Time - 11am - 3pm

Where - New Brighton Pier

Cost - Free