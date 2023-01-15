Classical music lovers are set to celebrate 40 years of Christchurch’s Classical Sparks concert on January 21 at North Hagley Park, one of the biggest free concerts of the year.
A cornerstone of the Christchurch City Council free summer events since 1983, the popular outdoor event has survived the share market crash of 87′, Christchurch earthquakes, and the mosque attacks.
This summer’s 40th-anniversary concert is expected to be as popular as ever and manager of the Christchurch City Council Events and Arts, Lucy Blackmore, says it is a “great milestone”.
“The concert has changed and evolved over time but it’s always been a crowd-pleaser and a fixture in Christchurch’s social calendar.”
The council introduced Sparks the same year as its public New Year’s Eve celebrations and uses fireworks professionals who have provided the grand finale fireworks display since 1983.
“There’s something for everyone at Sparks. We work closely with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra to work out a really fun, engaging programme.”
Other free events over the summer include Summer Sundays of jazz, classic rock, country and dub, Howzat! Summer Theatre cramming 200 years of Kiwi cricketing history into 80 minutes and the annual kite day at New Brighton Beach.
The top attraction is Sparks 2023 and the fireworks that will thunder into the night at the end of the concert heralding another sensational summer symphony and iconic concert in the park.
“People love a fireworks display,” said Blackmore. “This year the fireworks will be set to a Queen medley.”
Make sure you take a comfortable chair and picnic, there will be plenty of food outlets on site and no dogs are allowed
Sparks 2023
When - January 21, 2023
Time - 6.30 pm - 9.30 pm
Where - North Hagley Park
Summer Sundays
Summer Sundays are back with four free concerts featuring jazz, classic rock, country and dub.
A crowd of 3000 is expected at each of the four concerts held on the Archery Lawn in the Botanic Gardens near the Canterbury Museum.
“It’s a great treat to see some of Ōtautahi’s best performers playing for free in such a great venue,” said Blackmore.
Just bring your outdoor chairs, picnic and drinks for an afternoon of great entertainment featuring some of Christchurch’s finest musicians.
Jan 29: Jazz on the Lawn
Feb 5: Classic Rock Sessions
Feb 12: Country Vibes
Feb 19: Dub Days
Summer Theatre - Howzat!
Playwright Anthony Harper is back with Howzat!, a sporting comedy showcasing the game of summer cricket.
The complete history of Kiwi cricket will play out on the Harper Lawn in the Botanic Gardens giving spectators a 200-year history of New Zealand cricket in just an 80-minute inning.
“This is an all-new, locally produced production so everything will be a surprise,” says Blackmore.
“The show is packed with songs, jokes, and the complete history of Kiwi cricket.”
Make sure you take a sense of humour and a deck chair and some ‘tea’ snacks to lap up the bounces, straight drives, and googlies.
Performance times Jan 26 - Feb 12, 2023
Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays 6.30pm
Weekends and Waitangi Day 2pm and 6.30pm
Kite Day
Always a favourite out at the beach in the roaring easterly the much-loved Kite Day is back in February.
Families and children will again be able to fly their favourite kites at New Brighton Pier and take on the monster kites that will be on display filling the sky.
The free event will include sandcastles and games but no dogs are allowed.
When - February 4, 2023
Time - 11am - 3pm
Where - New Brighton Pier
Cost - Free