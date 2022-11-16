Hollywood Cinema in Sumner has seen most of the building’s exterior remain untouched since the 1930s.

One of the country’s oldest cinemas, in the heart of a Christchurch beach town will undergo renovation and refurbishment over the next year, after being purchased by long-time locals.

Hollywood Cinema in Sumner has seen most of the building’s exterior remain untouched since the 1930s, which new owners Hamish and Karen Doig are keen to preserve.

Work will begin shortly to redesign the cinema’s interior, which will result in three 48-seater luxury cinemas and a bar. The neighbouring Coffee Culture, which is part of the building will also be refurbished and expanded.

Hamish Doig said while the couple initially looked at demolishing the building after purchasing it in February, they worked with architects to develop a plan on how the building could be saved.

“When we learnt that Lang Masters was selling the Hollywood, one of our biggest concerns was that the cinema would be lost to Sumner,” he said.

“We love living here and being part of the community. Our two adult children and grandchildren also live in the area – it’s a great place.”

Architect Kerry Mason said he’d worked with the new owners to create a contemporary look while respecting the existing building.

“It will be completely gutted and refurbished, reroofed and the exterior will be enhanced.”

The new design includes a large opening onto the street and a new coloured glass diamond format window to introduce a modern aspect.

The entrance lobby is to be accessed through new glazed doors inserted into the original columns and will include a new full-service bar, upgraded ticketing and waiting areas.

The cinema experience is intended to be “state of the art”, fully equipped with laser projection and 7.1 immersive sound. Its upper level will comprise a commercial kitchen, food servery and gathering area.

High-end cinema operator Silky Otter has taken up the lease for the cinema, its fifth cinema in New Zealand. The franchise already has another in Christchurch, two in Auckland and one in Nelson.

Ninety-one-year-old Lang Masters recently retired from running Hollywood Cinema after a career spanning more than six decades, auctioning off the building in February.

Neil Lambert, chief executive of Silky Otter, said he knew Masters through the movie industry and hugely respected all he’d achieved.

“We want the new theatre to be a real tribute to Lang. I love the movie industry and understand the passion and desire he has for it. He will always have a seat here.”