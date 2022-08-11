Clarification

On 18 February 2022 the NZ Herald published an article titled "Police investigate drug death of Wellington woman at real estate boss' home".

The article was incorrect as, at this stage, the cause of Bella Mulligan's death is unknown, and is being investigated by the Police and the Coroner.

Further, the article incorrectly stated that Ms Mulligan was at the home of Mr Paul Ellis (the owner of Harcourts Johnsonville) earlier in the evening on which she died.

Ms Mulligan was taken there only after she became unwell, and then only due to her close proximity to Mr Ellis' home at the time. Ms Mulligan never worked for or with Harcourts Johnsonville.

The Herald accepts and is happy to reiterate that Mr Ellis, Harcourts Johnsonville and its staff were not in any way involved in any drug taking by Ms Mulligan. Mr Ellis was only involved with Ms Mulligan's death as he provided a safe place for Ms Mulligan to go to when she became unwell.

We apologise for any inference that Mr Ellis or Harcourts Johnsonville had a closer connection to Ms Mulligan's death, and for the harm this article may have caused them.