Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Will Grant Robertson's cost of living Budget ease Labour's crumbling polls - or make it worse?

6 minutes to read
Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about today's budget. Video / NZ Herald

Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about today's budget. Video / NZ Herald

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

As far as former Finance Minister Bill English was concerned, the only good Budget in a time of economic stress was a boring Budget.

Barring those that drove people to online calculators to work

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.