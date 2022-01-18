Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Covid 19, Omicron and the five things PM Jacinda Ardern has to deal with in 2022

8 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke the media about the booster vaccination roll-out and COVID vaccines for children before going to get her booster jab.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke the media about the booster vaccination roll-out and COVID vaccines for children before going to get her booster jab.

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kicked off her year getting a booster shot on Monday - and on Thursday she will set out the first big Covid-19 decisions of 2022 at Labour's caucus retreat.

She

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.