Civil Defence: HB residents can return to red-zone homes, stay off beaches

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says all people who evacuated their homes in the red zones can now return.



But he is warning that strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore are still expected.



"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.



"People should keep out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until told otherwise," says Mr Macdonald.



Please continue to check the HB Civil Defence Emergency Management Facebook page for the latest information.

Roughly 500 people made the trip to the top of Bluff Hill after a Civil Defence call to evacuate red zone areas of Hawke's Bay, including Napier Port.

A Beach and Marine Threat was put in place after large earthquakes off the coast of New Zealand and in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

Napier Port's evacuation siren was heard in Napier area red zones, including Marine Pde, telling people to evacuate.

Hawke's Bay's tsunami red zone does not include Napier's CBD. Photo / HBCDEM

At about 10.20am a voice over a loud speaker at Napier Port could be heard telling people "this is not a drill" and to move from the beach. It was followed by a siren.

At about 1.45pm a Napier Port spokesperson said port workers were now leaving the Bluff Hill lookout after being given the all clear.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says wave activity was estimated to start in the Hawke's Bay at 10:45am. It will carry on for several hours.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected. The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect. The first wave may not be the largest."

Napier Port workers are atop Bluff Hill. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

2. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

3. Stay off beaches and shore areas

4. Do not go sightseeing

5. Share this information with family, neighbours, and friends

Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements.

Hawke's Bay residents are being advised to stay away from beaches and waterfronts (up to 2m above sea level) on Friday after a massive 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands.

Coastal areas, including Central Hawke's Bay and Waimarama beaches, are being patrolled by emergency services to ensure people stay out of the water..

Hawke's Bay's tsunami red zone does not include Napier's CBD. Full maps here: https://www.facebook.com/hbemergency/posts/4482099631816472

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands at 8.28am.

It followed two other significant quakes off the coast of NZ this morning, including a 7.1 quake, that hit at 2.27am about 95km out to sea from Te Araroa, on the east coast of the North Island, causing 'severe' shaking and waking thousands of Hawke's Bay residents.

It was originally reported as a 7.4m quake, then downgraded.

Simon Osborne, safety and emergency management advisor at Napier Port, said staff had made their way up to Bluff Hill at about 10.45am following advice from CDEM (Civil Defence and Emergency Management).

"The port has the port wide evacuation process.

"In the early hours of the morning, our port family were advised that port staff and tenants, including mariners on ships, about the impending tsunami alert.

"One we were advised we were in the red zone and had to evacuate the port, we used the warning system which sounds like a siren but it's basically with a tone followed by a voiceover."

He said staff were told to make their way up to the hill on foot through the port's central tsunami gate and another near the western entrance.

The staff were now waiting with about 500 other people on top of the hill, he said.

"There's also local residents here so we're trying to look after them."

Container operations at the port were initially stopped around 3am but had resumed as normal by 7am prior to the second and third earthquakes.

Westshore Primary School said they were evacuating students as a precaution.

"Our evacuation end point is Napier central school. If you haven't collected your child they must remain with us as registers have been taken and we need to keep track of children. All are safe and happy. We will return to school after the all clear."

Ahuriri resident Gillian Scott said confusion levels were high after sirens and a loudspeaker were heard from Battery Rd.

"We thought perhaps they were testing their emergency systems or warning people to stay off the beach," she said.

"I'm alone at home and recovering from a broken ankle so not mobile enough to go about asking, and feeling a bit anxious."

Hastings District Council urged the public to evacuate Red Zone beach areas in the Hastings district, while Cape Kidnappers has been closed.

By 3.15am more than 60,000 people had reported feeling the Te Araroa quake via Geonet's website, as far north as Auckland and as far south as Christchurch.

A video shared with Hawke's Bay Today by Veronika showed security camera footage of the shake.

"I recently moved down from Auckland. Never felt anything like that before. I think I'll move back!," she said.

"I'm in Hawke's Bay Hospital and I'm sure that woke the whole maternity ward,'' commented Eva Winitana on Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page.

Hawke's Bay locals living near the coast heeded a national Civil Defence advisory to head for high ground soon after the earthquake, and many did just that, driving to Dolbel Reserve in Taradale and the Bluff Hill Lookout.

Napier City Council also gave similar advice on its Facebook page saying:

"LONG OR STRONG, GET GONE: People near the coast who felt a LONG OR STRONG earthquake that made it hard to stand up, or lasted longer than a minute, should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

"This evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and it is safe to do so."

About 4.15am, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence advised there was "no land threat to Hawke's Bay".

"You may return home if you have evacuated," it said on Facebook.

At 5.15am, there had been 15 smaller earthquakes since the 2.27am jolt, ranging from magnitude 5.4 to 4.4, also centred near the East Cape.

Janice in Napier told ZB "I'm still shaking. I was lying in bed ... and the next minute, the quake comes in and it lasted for ages. The biggest one I've felt. This was one jolt and it kept going. I eventually got up and sat under the doorway, oh my God."

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Listen to latest reports on Newstalk ZB:



"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake.

"It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."

A Napier Port spokesperson said container operations stopped at 3am but resumed as normal at 7am.

The earthquake caused moderate disruptions to rail services.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Todd Moyle said safety was "paramount" and it was standard practice for the network in the impacted area to be closed following significant seismic events, for inspections to be undertaken for track damage.

"Shortly after this morning's earthquake, we shut our network from Napier to Wairoa, from Tauranga to Kawerau, and from Kawerau to Murupara, pending inspections by track staff," he said.

He said two log services were halted but had both resumed their services and no other freight services were impacted.

The line between Napier and Wairoa will be inspected later today as the next train isn't scheduled to run on that line until Saturday [tomorrow], he said.

Farmers director Michael Power said the Hastings and Napier stores were closed to allow engineers to assess whether there was any damage as a result of the earthquakes.

"Engineers have completed their assessment and have advised both stores can reopen. Both stores have now opened," he said.