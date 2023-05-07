Emergency services at the scene of the fatal skydiving incident on March 20, 2021. Photo / Cameron Avery

A fatal final turn too close to the ground is most likely to have killed a 21-year-old experienced skydiver, a Civil Aviation Authority safety report has ruled.

The CAA has released its investigation report into the cause of a fatal parachute accident in Tauranga on March 20, 2021. Police later named the man who died as Theo Williams, 21, of Hamilton.

CAA aviation safety deputy chief executive David Harrison said, in his report, a recreational solo skydiver exited the aircraft at 15,1588 feet above the Tauranga aerodrome about 10.30am on March 20, 2021.

“Witnesses on the ground observed the skydiver opened his chute, then complete a series of turns. A final left turn was initiated at low altitude, with insufficient height available for the canopy to return to level flight. This resulted in the skydiver striking the ground and sustaining fatal injuries.”

Harrison said the skydiver was experienced and had recently completed the NZ Diploma in Commercial Skydiving, a New Zealand Qualifications Authority-accredited tertiary study course.

The course was designed to give graduates a minimum of 150 skydives and a New Zealand Parachute Industry Association (NZPIA) certificate with a ‘B’ endorsement within a 32-week period.

Harrison said the skydiver’s logbook had recorded 194 jumps and he had also recently completed a 12-week internship with a commercial skydiver operator based at Tauranga aerodrome.

“Although the skydiver was jumping with a canopy smaller than the recommended guidelines, he had completed 100 jumps with it without incident. He had demonstrated competence and was familiar with its handling and performance characteristics.”

The CAA’s safety investigation determined the most likely cause of the accident was judgement error by the skydiver when close to the ground.

“The skydiver attempted to manoeuvre for landing with insufficient height to return to level flight before striking the ground.”

Harrison said there were some “system” learnings the industry can take from this accident.

“This includes instructors and coaches reviewing their current training materials, reviewing procedures for assessing and authorising skydivers for specific canopies and manoeuvres and promote safety through sharing knowledge and experiences without judgement or blame.

“While not considered a contributory factor in this accident, premature downsizing to a smaller canopy is a recognised safety risk. This accident serves as a reminder to the skydiving community of the potential safety benefits of larger canopies and lower wing loading.”

A friend of Williams’ paid tribute to the skydiver on social media shortly after the tragedy, describing him as the “funniest, most heartfelt, most dedicated and most understanding” person.

“I am so privileged to have met you. You made the world a better place. I will miss you always and love you like a brother.”

Skydive Tauranga also issued a statement at the time expressing the company’s sadness.

“He is a valued member of our skydiving family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” it said.







