“The barrier arms will be down for much longer; so more queuing, longer delays, and increased safety risks,” he said.

In a statement, National Road Carriers general manager James Smith said the opening of the City Rail Link will mean more frequent timetables causing barrier arms to be down for up to 50 minutes per hour.

New bridges expected to smooth the integration of the new Auckland City Rail Link are now not expected to be built until 2032 - which will cause serious traffic problems in the meantime, transport industry voices say. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

He said businesses, light industry and commuters in South Auckland would be left grappling with severe congestion and economic harm while waiting for these essential crossings to be built.

“Takanini, a key hub for Auckland’s light industry, is already burdened with chronic traffic congestion,” Smith said.

“The planned level crossing closures, without timely level crossing replacements, will cause severe disruption to freight and transport operators.

“Many businesses are already considering relocating due to the uncertainty and inefficiencies caused by Auckland Transport’s failure to deliver integrated planning.”

Smith said businesses and commuters were now staring down the barrel of six years of detours between level crossing closures and the eventual construction of grade-separated crossings.

“Six years of economic harm is simply not acceptable. These vehicle crossings must be fast-tracked and built with urgency.

“Auckland Transport has no excuse for this planning failure – integrated planning between road, rail and freight networks is standard practice in transport infrastructure projects worldwide.”

– RNZ

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.