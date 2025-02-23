“The barrier arms will be down for much longer; so more queuing, longer delays, and increased safety risks,” he said.
In a statement, National Road Carriers general manager James Smith said the opening of the City Rail Link will mean more frequent timetables causing barrier arms to be down for up to 50 minutes per hour.
He said businesses, light industry and commuters in South Auckland would be left grappling with severe congestion and economic harm while waiting for these essential crossings to be built.