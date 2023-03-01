City Medical Napier building for sale

The building home to City Medical Napier- Napier's only urgent medical care centre- is up for sale. Photo / Warren Buckland

The building home to City Medical Napier- Napier's only urgent medical care centre- is up for sale. Photo / Warren Buckland

The building home to Napier’s only urgent medical care centre is on the market.

The City Medical Napier premises at 76 Wellesley Rd is being sold through Colliers.

“A prime piece of real estate in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Napier South,” a description on its website reads.

“This turn-key investment opportunity is guaranteed to bring high returns, and with the growing demand for quality healthcare, the potential for growth is limitless.”

A description of the features suggests that Health New Zealand currently have an 11-year lease at the property for the medical centre.

Te Whatu Ora agreed to upgrade the building in line with new building code standards set following the Christchurch earthquake when they re-signed their lease previously.

Having recently upgraded the main stairwell, structural work was due to start soon to seismically upgrade the rest of the building.

Health New Zealand and Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay have been approached for comment.

