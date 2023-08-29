Citizen breaks into pharmacy looking for defibrillator after cyclist hit by car

The collision happened at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Avonside Drive in eastern Christchurch. Photo / NZME

A local pharmacy’s sliding door was left in pieces after a member of the public tried to locate a defibrillator, in response to an accident involving a cyclist.

Police confirmed the cyclist had been hit by a car early on Wednesday morning and an investigation into the incident is under way.

The collision happened at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Avonside Drive in eastern Christchurch. It was reported to emergency services around 6.45am.

At the same time as the accident, Woodham Rd Pharmacy - located 20 metres down the road - had its sliding entrance door smashed in.

The Serious Crash Unit continued to survey the scene of the crash as cordons were put in place. Photo / NZME

Elliot McKenzie, the pharmacy’s manager told the Herald it was his understanding the member of the public who broke into the building was hunting for an automatic defibrillator.

“They made the sensible assumption we would have one, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it was a civilian or somebody directly involved, they just smashed in one of the doors.”

Elliot’s boss was the first on the scene - alarms had gone off inside the building when the break-in took place and alerted him to the incident. CCTV footage showed the person frantically searching for the equipment.

“They didn’t go through shelves, just had a cautious peek around the store. There was no malicious intent as far as we can tell,” said McKenzie.

Fire and Emergency sent two units to the scene when they learned of the incident, three St John ambulance vehicles also attended the accident.

The intersection was blocked off to the public shortly after the accident took place.

As of 10am, the Serious Crash Unit were continuing to survey the scene of the crash - cordons were put in place on all sides of intersecting streets.