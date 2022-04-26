26 April 2022 | Multiple shops were targeted at the Ormiston town centre shopping mall early this morning. Video / Hayden Woodward

The huge spike in ram raids across Auckland is "devastating" for the businesses targeted, says National leader Christopher Luxon.

In the early hours of Tuesday, three stolen vehicles drove into east Auckland's Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre during a daring overnight ram raid in Luxon's own Botany electorate.

Ormiston Town Centre say they are concerned about the increase in incidents after the shopping centre was targeted by thieves overnight.

Speaking to the Herald, a centre management spokesperson said they will increase security measures.

"The Centre Owners are concerned about the increase in incidents across Auckland and are increasing security measures at the centre.

"We are working with police who are making inquiries into the incident."

Luxon, who is the MP for Botany, said last night's incident was a result of a "Government that's soft on crime".

"I'm shocked and saddened to see this despicable criminal behaviour in Botany.

"As a result of a Government that's soft on crime, we're seeing an increase in violent crime in NZ and offenders behaving as if they can get away with it," he wrote.

"It's devastating for the store owners and staff, but sadly it's not an isolated incident," he said.

"We've seen a huge spike in ram-raids right across Auckland. Offenders think they can get away with it because the message from the Government is that they're not going to do much about it," the National leader said.

"Our streets are becoming less safe and the ram-raids are creating more financial and emotional stress for business owners and their employees who are trying to recover from Covid restrictions.

Police said numerous offenders entered three stores in the Flat Bush complex at about 1.10am, taking a number of electronic items and clothing.