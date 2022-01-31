Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Christopher Luxon channels George Osborne and Jacinda Ardern - 'we do need to change to win'

8 minutes to read
January 31 2022 National Party leader Chris Luxon said centre-right parties worldwide faced a perception problem, as too many voters thought such parties were not compassionate.

January 31 2022 National Party leader Chris Luxon said centre-right parties worldwide faced a perception problem, as too many voters thought such parties were not compassionate.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Christopher Luxon wants National to detoxify itself like the UK Conservatives did a decade ago - snatching power from Gordon Brown at the 2010 election, after three defeats.

… only he doesn't want to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.