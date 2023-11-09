Christmas Parade in Napier: Enter whatever floats your boat

Mike Richardson and Jim Hogg from Menzshed Napier preparing gift boxes for their Christmas float Photo / Paul Taylor

Mike Richardson and Jim Hogg from Menzshed Napier preparing gift boxes for their Christmas float Photo / Paul Taylor

If you want to roll with the man in a red suit in Napier you better get your holly and ivy out and start decorating because entries for the Harcourts Christmas Parade close on Monday.

The parade on Sunday, December 3, already has more than 30 entries including floats, walking floats, cars, trucks and community groups.

Event manager Beth Elstone from Littlestone says the parade is a blend of community groups and small businesses.

“It’s a good opportunity to be seen by thousands of people,” Elstone said.

“I love working on these community events. I have young children so they are always keen to be involved. We also have a number of invaluable volunteers who make sure everything runs smoothly.

“The Christmas Fiesta after the parade is a lot of fun. Some of the walking floats will give performances, It has a real Christmassy feel to it.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says they would love to see as many local businesses and community groups as possible take part in Napier’s Christmas Parade.

“Not only is it a great opportunity to get exposure to a unique audience, but it will also bring Christmas cheer to our Napier community, which is needed more than ever this year,” she said.

Mike Richardson from the Napier Menzshed says they have been entering a float for a number of years.

“We are also available to advise and assist people with their floats,” Richardson said.

Santa's preparing for the Napier Christmas parade. Photo Warren / Buckland

“The Christmas Parade suffered under Covid so it would be great to get people motivated to join in.

“We have embraced getting involved with the parade. It’s also good publicity. We come to the people of Napier and through that people come to us.

“We do a pretty basic float and then we march along beside it with our shirts on.”

He says the Menzshed is all about getting men with grey hair off the couch doing something.

“It’s a place to do a bit of tinkering in our shed, tell jokes, drink a lot of coffee and talk rubbish.”

The parade starts at Clive Square at 1pm and travels down Tennyson St, turning right into Hastings Street, right into Emerson Street and finishes at Clive Square. The Christmas Fiesta will be held after the parade in Lower Emerson Street and Clive Square.

Megan and Adam from The Hits will be the MCs.

To enter go to https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/whats-on/christmas-parade/

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.



