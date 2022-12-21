Mark MacLean was left critically injured after a brutal beating by a group of boy racers earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

The wife of the man who was put in an induced coma after an alleged altercation with a group of street racers says he is now awake, blinking and squeezing hands in what she is calling a “Christmas miracle”.

Mark Maclean was badly injured on December 9 in the driveway of his home on the corner of Falls Rd and Hudson Rd in Warkworth, north Auckland, about 11.30pm.

His wife Dereda Lipsey-Maclean claimed he got into a fight with someone earlier that evening after street racers started performing burnouts in front of their house. She instructed Mark to take a walk to get some fresh air after the argument as all the cars in the neighbourhood had left.

The next thing Dereda heard was one of her children screaming.

“I went out there to find my teenage boy holding Mark’s head in his arms,” she said.

“He could walk afterwards but he couldn’t talk, he was just moaning and holding his head and side,” she said.

Dereda earlier told the Herald that Mark suffered an injured shoulder and cheek. He also had injuries to his head and eye.

In hospital, it was also discovered Mark had suffered a brain injury and he was placed in an induced coma.

After nearly two weeks in a coma and constant monitoring by doctors, medical staff today took Mark out of sedation.

Dereda said he was now blinking and squeezing hands on command, something she is calling her “Christmas miracle”.

A specialist will see him this afternoon if he is well enough to have his breathing tube removed as well, Dereda said.

“I am just so happy right now, I can’t stop smiling,” Dereda said.

Police said today a second person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 19-year-old male has been charged with assault with intent to injure and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

A 21-year-old-man is currently before the court, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

Acting detective senior sergeant Chris Goldsmith thanked the community for their assistance throughout the investigation.

A Givealittle page for the family set up by a family friend to “take some of the financial pressures off the family while they deal with the tough road ahead” has now raised more than $40,000.















