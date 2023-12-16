Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christmas lunch: Does Pak’nSave, Countdown or New World have the cheapest ham ahead of the big day?

Kirsty Wynn
By
5 mins to read
The ham on offer at Countdown was free-range and was the cheapest offer online.

The ham on offer at Countdown was free-range and was the cheapest offer online.

A traditional Christmas feast of glazed ham, roast chicken, baby potatoes, a summer salad, icecream, and pavlova with berries and cream will set you back at least $188 this year with minimal savings between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand