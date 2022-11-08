Christmas festival and fireworks displays among major Canterbury summer events

One of the city’s “most loved events” is Sparks in the Park, which features the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and a large fireworks display at the end. Photo / Supplied

Summer is on the way in Christchurch and coming with it is a series of public events, which the city council hopes will get people “in the spirit”.

A Christmas family festival, New Year’s Eve celebration and large fireworks display have all been organised for residents of the city, all of which will feature live music, food and fun for the family.

Victoria Square will be transformed for the festive season in December, where a family Christmas festival will be hosted on December 4. The event will boast local performers, bouncy castles and food vendors.

Dragon will headline the New Years Eve Concert at North Hagley Park. Photo / Supplied

“Word on the street is that Santa is also going to make an appearance,” a statement from the Christchurch City Council said.

Christchurch has historically held Christmas-related events for the public. In 2020, The Hits radio station presented an evening of Christmas Carols with Anika Moa and the New Zealand Army Band.

At the end of the month, December 31, the council will host a New Year’s Eve party in North Hagley Park, which is being branded as the biggest NYE party in the city.

The event will welcome the iconic band Dragon, which will be performing live with well-known hits April Sun in Cuba, Rain and Are You Old Enough. A large range of food trucks will also be on site.

The event is smoke-free and liquor-free. For quick entry the council suggests those attending leave their bags at home.

After the party will come one of the city’s “most loved events” - Sparks, which features the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and a large fireworks display at the end.

Popular conductor David Kay will lead the musical fun with a programme of classics, modern favourites and cultural collaborations.

“Lots of food and drink providers will be onsite for you to enjoy,” the council said.

Bag checks will also be done at this event to prevent glass from entering the site. The council has asked people attending to leave their pets at home.