Christmas at the Park organiser David Trim said it was great to see so many children having fun. Photo / Paul Taylor

A crowd of 13,000 let their hair down after a rough year in Hawke’s Bay, leaving Christmas at the Park organisers delighted.

Even the viability of the show was hit by Cyclone Gabrielle as Kaisen Charitable Trust’s shipping container, storing about $20,000 of gear for the big night out, was submerged in the Eskdale floods in February, moved about 500m and filled with water and silt.

13,000 people turned up on a balmy December night. Photo / Paul Taylor

But after efforts of a dedicated clean-up team, the event sponsored by Property Brokers, finally got a break in the clouds as a balmy summer evening on Saturday allowed headliner Cassie Henderson to entertain the masses late into the evening at Park Island in Napier.

Trustee and organiser David Trim said it was a wonderful atmosphere and Park Island had proven itself as a venue for the future.

Cassie Henderson wooed and wowed the crowd. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It was a lovely atmosphere, just lots of kids really enjoying themselves, which is great to see.

“We had lots of young people on the stage too and Cassie Henderson when she came on, she really charmed the crowd.

“It couldn’t have been better.”

A fireworks display to end the night. Photo / Paul Taylor