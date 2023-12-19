The Victim Support team based out of Whangārei. From left: team leader Whangārei kaupapa Paea Lee, support worker Becky Lee, Northland district manager Mandy Kahotea and volunteer Jenna Cederman-Hill.

The Victim Support team based out of Whangārei. From left: team leader Whangārei kaupapa Paea Lee, support worker Becky Lee, Northland district manager Mandy Kahotea and volunteer Jenna Cederman-Hill.

To celebrate Christmas, every day for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those within the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to Manaaki Tāngata | Victim Support.

Whangārei’s Mandy Kahotea has spent the past 17 years helping people affected by traumatic events stay empowered at their time of crisis and through the justice system.

The newly minted Victim Support district manager for Northland oversees roughly 22 volunteers across the region who provide 24/7 help for people impacted by crime, suicide, and traumatic events. They provide tailored and immediate emotional support, practical assistance, information, and referrals to other specialist agencies.

But there is room for more helping hands as demand on the service rises.

Victim Support senior communications adviser Tessa Wicks said in the last year the organisation, nationally, supported more than 48,000 victims.

“But with over 221,000 reported victimisations annually in 2022 - and those only being the tip of the iceberg of actual crime - we need to help more people.”

Wicks said more than a third of adults nationwide have been the victim of crime in the last year.

“Victim Support is a vital community response that connects people to the support they need at every step in their journey.”

And volunteers are crucial to that work, Wicks said.

In Northland, Kahotea said volunteers range from being in their 20s to their late 70s.

Three of the region’s volunteers are men and based in the Mid and Far North. Kahotea said unfortunately, there are no male volunteers in Whangārei and Kaipara.

In addition to volunteers are two paid fulltime support workers in Whangārei and another two each based in the Mid North and Far North; a part-time support worker in Kaipara, and a fulltime homicide support worker based in Whangārei but who covers all of Northland.

“Victim Support is a great organisation with staff [and] volunteers who are passionate about ensuring people are informed, empowered and safe as they navigate through the impact at the time of crisis,” Kahotea said.

Victim Support works closely with police and other organisations within urban and rural areas, Wicks said.

“This accessibility is critical to respond to crisis and meet victims’ needs: crime and traumatic events can happen to anyone, any time, and anywhere.”

To help Victim Support this Christmas, consider signing up as a volunteer via www.victimsupport.org.nz/volunteer-with-us.

Alternatively, people are able to make a donation to help continue the free service by visiting www.victimsupport.org.nz/donate.