The new Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust development facility. Photo / Supplied

The Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust is running a 24-hour "Giving Day" tomorrow October 20 raising money for a new campus in Christchurch for people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Kathryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust says "Thursday is a big day" and that every donation will be tripled.

"For 24 hours only we have a number of very generous donors who have already contributed to a fund," says Jones.

Christchurch Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust Giving Day. Photo / Supplied

"If someone makes a donation during that 24-hour period it will be tripled thanks to the matching donors," she added.

So a donation of $20 will become $60, and a donation of $100 will become $300.

"We have a 'Donate Now' button on our website, which will be live at 8am on Thursday."

Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust Chief Executive Kathryn Jones. Photo / Supplied

People who suffer brain injuries are referred from the hospital to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust. It provides the next stage of support for those who have suffered a knock to the head after a fall or concussion. For a number of people it could be for the rest of their lives.

"We support over a thousand people on any given day in Canterbury and across the South Island so the nature of our services has changed quite considerably," says Jones.

They have contracts with ACC, Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health and have a large community rehabilitation team.

"We have over eighty specialist therapists who provide community rehabilitation for people who have traumatic pain injuries, spinal injuries and other injuries," she says.

For the past 42 years, Laura Fergusson has operated a residential facility in Ilam beside Jellie Park for younger people with physical disabilities and alternative accommodation in the community.

The 1970's building is no longer fit for purpose, with people having far more complex needs than they did 40 years ago.

"At the moment people are being placed in motel units and fairly unsuitable accommodation as there just isn't anything out there for those groups of people," says Jones.

Two years ago the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust purchased the 1.5ha former Marian College site on North Parade for the redevelopment project.

The new Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust development facility. Photo / Supplied

"On the new site what we are proposing is 24-hour residential care and provide residential rehabilitation for people who have traumatic brain injury and enable them to rehabilitate and return home."

"The vision for the future is to have all our services and support based in one campus and if you have a traumatic brain injury whether it is mild and you are using a concussion service, need a gym programme or whether you have had a significant or severe brain injury that requires 24-hour support we want to provide all those different options on the one campus - it is that complete end to end service," says Kathryn Jones.

They are hoping to have a gym and a sports court, self-contained studio flats there for some people who may be recovering from brain or spinal injuries and are awaiting modifications to be done to their homes in the community.

An artist's drawing of the new proposed Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust development. Photo / Supplied

Kathryn Jones says one of the first things they need to do is to repair the bridge that goes onto that site that was damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes and complete the resource consent process.

"It's very exciting."

Laura Fergusson will sell the Burnside property to help pay for the new state-of-the-art facility.

They are optimistic that construction could start at the end of 2023 and be halfway through the redevelopment by late 2024.