Police seek man after ‘concerning behaviour’ at Richmond School in Nelson

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Nelson police are seeking the public’s help to identify this man seen at Richmond School on Tuesday, July 8.

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after “concerning behaviour” at a Nelson primary school.

The man was seen at Richmond School on Williams St between 11.25am and 3.45pm on Tuesday, July 8.

A police spokesperson said they believed he “may be able to

