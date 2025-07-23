Nelson police are seeking the public’s help to identify this man seen at Richmond School on Tuesday, July 8.

Police seek man after ‘concerning behaviour’ at Richmond School in Nelson

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after “concerning behaviour” at a Nelson primary school.

The man was seen at Richmond School on Williams St between 11.25am and 3.45pm on Tuesday, July 8.

A police spokesperson said they believed he “may be able to assist us with our inquiries into concerning behaviour at a school”.

Students were on a school holiday break when the man was seen on CCTV.