Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge says Search and Rescue teams are continuing their search over the coming days, which will be focused on the approximately 40km stretch of coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes,“ said Aldridge.

“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.

“We continue to follow all available lines of inquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far.”

The CCTV footage shows Marley wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks and burgundy Converse shoes.

The last known sighting of missing Christchurch teenager Marley. Photo / NZ Police

“We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday.

“If you see or have seen Marley, please get in touch immediately,” says Aldridge.

A higher-than-normal police presence is expected in Sumner and Scarborough over the next few days as the investigation continues.

If you see Marley, please call Police on 111, quoting reference number: 250927/3331. Information after the fact can be made via 105, using the same reference number.