Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge says Search and Rescue teams are continuing their search over the coming days, which will be focused on the approximately 40km stretch of coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.
“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes,“ said Aldridge.
“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.
“We continue to follow all available lines of inquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far.”
The CCTV footage shows Marley wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks and burgundy Converse shoes.