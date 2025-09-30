Advertisement
Police release CCTV of missing Christchurch teen Marley in Scarborough

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
Images of the last known sighting of a missing Christchurch teenager have been released by police.

Marley, 17, went missing on Friday, September 26.

The last known sighting of Marley on Whitewash Head Road in Scarborough. Photo / NZ Police
His car, a white Mazda Demio, was found in Sumner and the newly released CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd in Scarborough at 2.55pm.

