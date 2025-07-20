Australian-born siblings Danny and Roberto Jaz are appealing their convictions relating to the rape, drugging, drink spiking, stupefying and filming of women in their teens and early 20s between 2015 and 2018.

The assaults took place at the Jaz brothers’ family venues, bar Mama Hooch and the neighbouring Venuti restaurant.

The pair were found guilty of nearly 70 crimes and both were sentenced to at least 16 years in prison in August 2023, but they lodged an appeal with the High Court the following month.

Brothers Danny (left) and Roberto Jaz were convicted of rape and a raft of other charges relating to the drugging and sexual assault of women at their family bar Mama Hooch and restaurant Venuti in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Brown told Bridge the justice system’s predisposed favour towards rape perpetrators was part of the reason why she took the legal move to go public.

Brown said dropping her name suppression to speak publicly “was about not having the abusers be front and centre of the news”.

“Part of lifting my name suppression was showing others that they can speak up and a better, more confident version of themselves is on the other side of actually speaking up,” she said.

“As soon as you start honouring that trauma and honour your experience, you’re able to start peeling it back and start healing and understanding who you are involving that trauma as part of you because the reality is it’s never not going to be.”

Sophie Brown had her name suppression lifted to show others "they can speak up" too. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Following their 2023 trial, the Herald revealed the Jaz brothers had received almost $900,000 in taxpayer-funded legal aid.

It was confirmed on Friday that Ron Mansfield KC, lawyer for high-profile cases such as Philip Polkinghorne and Du Val’s Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke, will be defending the brothers in their appeal.

Brown said they were following up as to whether further taxpayer money will be used to pay Mansfield’s retainer, but added: “Safe to say, we’ll be more angry than we already were that our money is going towards top talent like that.”

Those involved in the court process did well to contact Brown and the other defendants “with sensitivity”.

However, they were only asked whether they wanted to attend the appeal in June - seven months after it was pushed out and one month before it was due to begin.

“We could have been better prepared. It just felt like a bit of an afterthought.”

The Jaz brothers’ appeal will begin today and is expected to last for two days.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.