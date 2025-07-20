Advertisement
Updated

Mama Hooch drink spike victim Sophie Brown speaks out ahead of Jaz brothers’ appeal

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Survivor Sophie Brown talks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge as the Mama Hooch rapists appeal their sentence.

A victim of the Mama Hooch rapists, who for years committed sexual crimes against women at a Christchurch bar, has spoken out ahead of the brothers’ appeal, saying she feels victims have been an “afterthought” in this latest judicial chapter.

Sophie Brown, who chose to have her name suppression lifted

