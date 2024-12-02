- A Christchurch family is ‘devastated’ after Rachel Wagner, 51, was shot dead by her daughter, Lilyana, 14, in Georgia, US.
- Wagner’s sister-in-law, Kiri Te Paea, said the family was struggling to raise the necessary $5000 - $32,000 to return Wagner’s body home.
- Lilyana has been charged with malice murder and is being held in a juvenile detention centre.
A Christchurch family are “devastated” after a Kiwi woman was shot dead in the US by her own 14-year-old daughter.
Rachel Wagner, 51, had lived in the US for nearly three decades with an American husband, who she was separated from, and daughter Lilyana before the shooting last week.
Wagner’s sister-in-law, Christchurch resident Kiri Te Paea, said their family were “beside themselves” working tirelessly to get Wagner’s body home from Tifton Country, Georgia while coming to terms with the fact Lilyana is facing a murder charge.
Te Paea claimed Lilyana had been homeschooled for several months, had a keen interest in guns and spent many hours online gaming. She was considered “withdrawn and anti-social” in the lead-up to the shooting, Te Paea said.